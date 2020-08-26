Second negative arms import list likely by year-end

Seeking to further promote indigenisation in the military sector, the Defence Ministry is working on the preparation of the second negative arms import list, which is likely to be issued by the end of this year and is expected to include more equipment that would be barred from being imported by the forces. The first negative imports list was issued by the Defence Ministry on August 9, which has led to a ban on import of 101 military items including artillery guns, conventional submarines and fighter aircraft in the category of the Light Combat Aircraft.

"The Department of Military Affairs is working with all the stakeholders including the three defence forces to prepare the list which would be very comprehensive and is likely to be issued around the end of this year," Defence Ministry sources told ANI. Various government departments are working to prepare the list which would be creating more opportunities for the indigenous defence firms which are working in the military hardware and software production and can supply world-class equipment to the armed forces, they said.

Sources said the government is also working to ensure that the Indian defence manufacturers including both small and big firms do not have to face problems on account of procedural issues and the ease of doing business in defence is increased. The task of preparing the negative arms import list has been assigned to the Department of Military Affairs under the Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat. Before the first list was announced by the government, the Prime Minister was also briefed by the Defence Ministry on the steps being taken by it for strengthening the domestic public sector and private sector industry.

Every year the Indian forces spend over Rs 2 lakh crore for acquiring defence hardware of different types under both capital and revenue heads. The government wants the country should have its own private defence industry, which can produce large scale platforms and provide jobs within the country. The negative list includes 101 items comprises some high technology weapon systems like artillery guns, assault rifles, warships, sonar systems, submarines, light transport aircraft, light combat helicopters (LCHs), radars and light combat aircraft. (ANI)