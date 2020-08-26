DIARY-Political and General News Events from Aug. 26

For other diaries, please see:

Political and General News Top Economic Events

Emerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt Auctions

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington

---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 26 ** KYIV - U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv. ** MANAMA - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visits Bahrain. ** BERLIN - The NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg, will travel to Berlin to meet with senior German officials and attend an informal meeting of defense ministers of the European Union (to August 27).

** CHISINAU - Turkey's foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will head to Moldova on Wednesday for the first meeting of the joint strategic planning group of the two countries. ** BANGKOK - Thailand Finance Minister Predee Daochai speaks at an online business event hosted by the Stock Exchange of Thailand, on the topic "Navigating through Global Uncertainties: Thailand's opportunities for transformation" – 0230 GMT. ** TEHRAN - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to meet IAEA chief in Tehran

ROME/AMSTERDAM/OSLO/PARIS/BERLIN - Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will pay an official visit to Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, France and Germany (to September 1). MOSCOW/VILNIUS/ KYIV - US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun will visit Russia, Lithuania and Ukraine (to August 27). HANOI, Vietnam - 52nd ASEAN Economic Ministers' Meeting (AEM 52) (to Aug 29).

MOSCOW - Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov will pay an official visit to Russia. PARIS - EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier to address a French business conference – 1530 GMT. MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov holds talks with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeikhun Bayramov. BERLIN – Informal meeting of EU defence ministers - 1300 GMT - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, AUGUST 27 BERLIN - Germany's Foreign Minister Heiko Maas welcomes Israel's Foreign Minister Gabi Aschkenasi in Berlin. After visiting the House of the Wannsee Conference memorial, a joint news conference is held. - 0615 GMT

BERLIN - German Chancellor Angela Merkel meets NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg at the chancellery in Berlin to discuss international developments. A news conference is planned. - 0730 GMT BRUSSELS - The German presidency of the Council of the EU and European Commissioner for the Budget, Johannes Hahn, discuss with European Parliament's Committee on Constitutional Affairs the bloc's coronavirus recovery fund and long-term budget, which were agreed at a July summit - 0800 GMT.

OSLO - The Chinese government’s top diplomat State Councilor, Foreign Minister of the People's Republic of China Wang Yi to visit Norway for meetings with political leaders. COLOGNE, Germany - German economy minister Peter Altmaier discusses the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic with entrepreneurs at an event in the western city of Cologne. - 1030 GMT BERLIN - Informal meeting of EU foreign affairs ministers – Gymnich (to Aug. 28). - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, AUGUST 28 GENEVA - The World Trade Organization (WTO) Dispute Settlement Body holds monthly meeting - 0800 GMT. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, AUGUST 29 HAGATNA - Japan Defense Minister Taro Kono and United States Secretary of Defense Mark Esper to meet in Guam.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, AUGUST 30 PARIS - Chinese Foreign Minister Wang-Yi visit to Paris for bilateral talks with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian. The meeting comes after a week-long tour of Europe by Wang-Yi dealing with issues ranging from COVID-19 to Hong Kong and Iran. - 0800 GMT

MONTENEGRO – Montenegrin Assembly election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, AUGUST 31

SANTANDER, Spain - Spain's economy minister, Nadia Calvino, to deliver speech at online financial conference in Santander - 0800 GMT. HANOI - Vietnam hosts 53rd ASEAN Ministerial Meeting and related meetings. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 1

NUR-SULTAN - Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to deliver annual address to the nation MEXICO CITY - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador holds his second state of the union address. BRUSSELS - EU Commissioner for internal market Thierry Breton speaks in an online interview with Politico Europe - 0630 GMT.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

DUBLIN - Chief European Union Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier speaks in Dublin at the Institute of International and European Affairs think tank - 1200 GMT. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 3 ** JAMAICA - Jamaican House of Representatives election. ** DUBLIN - EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan speaks at virtual Irish event – 1330 GMT.

BRUSSELS - EU Commissioner for trade Phil Hogan speaks at online event on EU trade, model of 'open strategic autonomy' and the COVID-19 crisis - 0700 GMT - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 6 BOLIVIA - Presidential election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 7 LONDON - Brexit talks in London (to Sept. 11) - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 8 BRUSSELS - Brussels Economic Forum (by video conference)

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 11

BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting. BERLIN – EU Informal meeting of economic and financial affairs ministers (to Sept. 12). - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 12

ATHENS - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis gives his annual speech on the state of the country's economy. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 14 VIENNA – United Nations IAEA, Board of Governors meeting (to Sept. 18).

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 19 New Zealand – Referendum election.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 21

BRUSSELS - EU ministers responsible for trade hold informal meeting in Berlin to discuss current trade topics from transatlantic relations to the World Trade Organization. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

BRASILIA - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will open the United Nation's General Assembly high-level debate that will be a virtual meeting this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic with prerecorded video speeches by heads of state. NEW YORK CITY - World leaders take part in 75th annual U.N. General Assembly high-level debate (to Sept. 28).

BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 28 BRUSSELS Brexit talks in Brussels (to Oct. 2). - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 30 TORONTO - Canada hosts the world circular economy forum in Toronto.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 4 KYRGYZSTAN – Kyrgyz Supreme Council Election. NEW CALEDONIA – Referendum Election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, OCTOBER 5 BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 6 LUXEMBOURG – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 7 HANOI - Vietnam hosts ASEAN senior officials' meeting in Hanoi. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 8 Luxembourg – EU Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting (to Oct 09) - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, OCTOBER 12 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13 LUXEMBOURG – EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 15

BRUSSELS - European Council arrives for a two-day summit (to Oct 16) - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 18 GUINEA – Referendum Election. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 25 CHILE – Referendum Election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, OCTOBER 26 KUALA LUMPUR - Finance ministers of APEC countries meet to address regional macroeconomic and financial issues as well as domestic and regional financial policy priorities during the APEC-Finance Ministers' Meeting in Malaysia (to Oct. 28) - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, OCTOBER 31 GEORGIA – Georgian Parliament Election.

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event. For Technical Issues Please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx