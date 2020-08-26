Left Menu
Delhi court asks lawyer to avoid use of banned Chinese app in legal work

Additional Sessions Judge Sunil Chaudhary said the bail application filed before the court by advocate Praveen Chaudhary was scanned with the application CamScanner which has been banned by the Government of India. "This is an application for grant of bail as received through mail.

A Delhi court has asked a lawyer to avoid the use of banned Chinese app CamScanner, used for scanning documents, in legal work. Additional Sessions Judge Sunil Chaudhary said the bail application filed before the court by advocate Praveen Chaudhary was scanned with the application CamScanner which has been banned by the Government of India.

"This is an application for grant of bail as received through mail. The application as filed is scanned with the application CamScanner which has been banned by the Government of India. "The counsel is advised to avoid the use of a banned application in legal work in future," the court said in its order passed on August 5.

Chaudhary had filed the application seeking bail for Rupendra Kumar, accused in a case lodged under sections 498-A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and 304-B (dowry death) of the Indian Penal Code. CamScanner was among the 106 apps with links to China that were banned by the Centre for being prejudicial to the sovereignty, integrity and defence of the country.

On June 29, the IT Ministry's statement on ban of 59 mobile apps had cited numerous complaints received from various quarters, including several reports about misuse of some mobile apps available on Android and iOS platforms for allegedly "stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users'' data in an unauthorised manner to servers which have locations outside India"..

