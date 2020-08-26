Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. targets Chinese individuals, firms amid South China Sea dispute

The United States accuses China of militarizing the South China Sea and trying to intimidate Asian neighbors who might want to exploit its extensive oil and gas reserves.

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2020 19:11 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 19:11 IST
U.S. targets Chinese individuals, firms amid South China Sea dispute

The United States on Wednesday targeted 24 Chinese companies and a number of individuals it said were part of ongoing construction and military actions over disputed islands in the South China Sea, the U.S. State and Commerce departments said.

The U.S. Commerce Department, in a statement, said the two dozen companies played a "role in helping the Chinese military construct and militarize the internationally condemned artificial islands in the South China Sea." The State Department, in a separate statement, said it would impose visa restrictions on Chinese individuals "responsible for, or complicit in," such action in the South China Sea, and those linked to China's "use of coercion against Southeast Asian claimants to inhibit their access to offshore resources."

The move marked the Trump administration's latest efforts to crack down on companies whose goods may support Chinese military activities. The United States accuses China of militarizing the South China Sea and trying to intimidate Asian neighbors who might want to exploit its extensive oil and gas reserves. The United States has conducted multiple freedom of navigation operations by sending its warships through the area to assert the freedom of access to international waterways.

China claims 90% of the potentially energy-rich South China Sea, but Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam also lay claim to parts of it, through which about $3 trillion of trade passes each year.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Cambridge university aims for autumn trials of coronavirus vaccine after UK funding

Frozen 3 will have best storyline, funny moments for characters, says Jennifer Lee

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Four people get life imprisonment for double murder in Rajasthan's Baran

A court in Rajasthans Baran district on Wednesday sentenced four people to life imprisonment after holding them guilty in a four-year-old double murder case. Additional district judge, Chabda, Sweta Gupta also slapped a penalty of Rs 44,000...

Accenture plans to reduce workforce

Thousands of roles at Accenture could be impacted as the global IT and professional services company is looking to reduce at least 5 per cent of its global workforce. Accenture has a global workforce of around 5.13 lakh people and out of th...

Rouhani says Iran will continue nuclear cooperation with IAEA - TV

Iran will continue its cooperation with the U.N. nuclear watchdog, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani told IAEA chief Rafael Grossi on Wednesday, as Tehran agreed to grant the agency inspectors access to two suspected former nuclear sites.Ira...

Volkswagen to test autonomous vehicles in Chinese city Hefei

Volkswagen AG said on Wednesday it will start testing autonomous vehicles in Chinas eastern city of Hefei, its first in the worlds biggest car market.China has become a hot spot for trying out autonomous driving vehicles. Toyota-backed Pony...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020