Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazil state seeks $4.8 bln Vale asset freeze over dam disaster

In a statement on Wednesday, state and federal prosecutors in Minas Gerais said they had sent a joint petition seeking a judge's order for Vale to freeze 26.7 billion reais ($4.78 billion) in assets for eventual restitution to the state. The authorities are also seeking 28 billion reais ($5.01 billion) in collective "moral and social" damages.

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 27-08-2020 03:04 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 02:59 IST
Brazil state seeks $4.8 bln Vale asset freeze over dam disaster
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Authorities from Brazil's Minas Gerais state are seeking a freeze on nearly $5 billion in assets from miner Vale SA as a partial payment to cover economic and other damages from last year's deadly Brumadinho dam disaster. In a statement on Wednesday, state and federal prosecutors in Minas Gerais said they had sent a joint petition seeking a judge's order for Vale to freeze 26.7 billion reais ($4.78 billion) in assets for eventual restitution to the state.

The authorities are also seeking 28 billion reais ($5.01 billion) in collective "moral and social" damages. The petition calls for an immediate judgment against Vale. The request is the latest in a series of legal actions taken against the company by state authorities since a mining waste dam burst in January 2019, unleashing an avalanche of mud that killed an estimated 270 people in Brumadinho city, burying many of them alive.

State judges granted prior requests to freeze assets made immediately following the mining disaster, the deadliest in Brazil's history. Vale said in a statement it had already provisioned 11 billion reais, between guarantees and deposits ordered by a judge. The company was not formally notified by authorities about the latest request, which is part of the same civil case opened in January 2019, it said.

The petition was signed by state prosecutors from Minas Gerais, Minas Gerais state itself, the state's public defense office and the federal public prosecution office in Minas. Earlier this year, the same state authorities filed criminal accusations against Vale executives including former Chief Executive Fabio Schvartsman. He was charged with knowing ahead of time about safety issues at the massive tailings dam and helping to hide them.

Vale shares were little changed in afternoon trading at 61.60, just off recent multi-month highs. ($1 = 5.5878 reais)

TRENDING

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Government to fund upgrading of seven high-tech recycling plants

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

Meridian Energy launches Green Finance Programme

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. House panel narrows Deutsche Bank subpoena for Trump records

The U.S. House Intelligence Committee on Wednesday said it had narrowed a subpoena to Deutsche Bank AG for President Donald Trumps financial records so that it would fall in line with an earlier ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court. The Committ...

Soccer-Celtic dumped out of Champions League by Ferencvaros

Former European champions Celtic will miss out on the Champions League group stage for the third successive season after a dispiriting 2-1 home defeat by Hungarys Ferencvaros in the second qualifying round on Wednesday. Tokmac Nguen latched...

Brazil state seeks $4.8 bln Vale asset freeze over dam disaster

Authorities from Brazils Minas Gerais state are seeking a freeze on nearly 5 billion in assets from miner Vale SA as a partial payment to cover economic and other damages from last years deadly Brumadinho dam disaster. In a statement on Wed...

U.S. troops injured in Russian vehicle collision in Syria, U.S. officials say

U.S. troops in Syria were wounded this week when a Russian military patrol slammed into their vehicle, U.S. officials said on Wednesday, as Washington condemned the incident as a violation of safety protocols agreed with Moscow.Two official...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020