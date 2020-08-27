Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

Access Bank Plc has commenced investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the fire incident that destroyed truck-laden with 33,000 liters of diesel and a stationary car at one of the branches in Victoria Island area of Lagos State, according to a news report by This Day.

The Director-General of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, in a statement issued yesterday, confirmed that the fire incident claimed no life.

A branch of Access Bank at Adetokunbo Ademola Street, Victoria Island, Lagos State has been gutted by fire on Wednesday. It was gathered that a part of the bank's building was gutted by fire after a petrol tanker exploded near it.

The Federal Fire Service confirmed the incident at 10:20 am. Sharing the incidence on Twitter, Federal Fire Service wrote, "Men of the Federal Fire Service are already at the scene ( ADEMOLA ADETOKUNBO, VICTORIA ISLAND, LAGOS STATE, NIGERIA.) Where a Petrol tanker is currently on fire, close to an access bank branch. Please take alternative routes."

Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu said, "on arrival at the incident scene, it was observed that a fully-loaded 33,000 liters Diesel tanker registration Number: AKD 637 XP, and a car stationed beside it – AKD 234 FA were completely ravaged by the fire.

"Investigation conducted at the scene revealed that the tanker was dispensing fuel for the generators in the bank premises and inadvertently caught fire.

"A combined intervention of the emergency responders (LASEMA Response Team, Eko Hotel, LASG fire, UBA Fire Service, and Federal fire), we're able to arrest the fire and stop it from escalating further the building in the premises."