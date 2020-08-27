HC dismisses plea seeking declaration of PM CARES funds

The Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court on Thursday dismissed a PIL seeking declaration of funds received by the Prime Minister's Citizens Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situation (PM CARES), a charitable trust created by the Union government amid the COVID-19 pandemic. All reliefs sought in the plea are refused, a division bench of Justices Sunil Shukre and Anil Kilor said while dismissing the public interest litigation (PIL) filed by advocate Arvind Waghmare.

The petitioner had sought a direction to the government to declare funds received and expenditure of the same on the government's website periodically. The PIL also sought a direction to the government and the trust to appoint or nominate at least two members from opposition parties in order to have a proper check and transparency.

The trust was created to have financial assistance from people across the country and overseas to provide relief to those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.