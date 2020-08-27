Left Menu
EU's Dombrovskis given temporary charge of trade after Hogan exit

The Commission coordinates trade policy for the EU's 27 members, meaning the EU trade chief is among the most powerful of the "college" of commissioners. Von der Leyen said the Irish government should propose a man and a woman as potential successors and she would later determine the final allocation of tasks.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 27-08-2020 15:18 IST
European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis will assume temporary responsibility for trade after the resignation of Ireland's Phil Hogan, EU executive chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday. The former Latvian prime minister will take charge as the European Union seeks to ease trade tensions with the United States, seal a deal on future relations with Britain and unite around a new leader for the World Trade Organization.

Dombrovskis previously stood in for two weeks in June when Hogan said he was considering putting himself forward to become the next WTO director-general. He finally opted not to do so. The Commission coordinates trade policy for the EU's 27 members, meaning the EU trade chief is among the most powerful of the "college" of commissioners.

Von der Leyen said the Irish government should propose a man and a woman as potential successors and she would later determine the final allocation of tasks. Ireland may not retain the trade portfolio. Hogan quit late on Wednesday after days of pressure over allegations he had breached COVID-19 guidelines during a trip to Ireland, saying the controversy had become a distraction from his work.

Von der Leyen thanked Hogan for his work as commissioner for trade and previously for agriculture, but said she expected her team to be particularly vigilant about complying with national or regional coronavirus restrictions.

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Latest News

