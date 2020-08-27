Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jaunpur’s ex-MP Dhananjay Singh granted bail in kidnapping case

"Considering the facts and circumstances of the case and after perusing the material on record but without expressing any opinion on the merit of the case, I allow applicant Dhananjay Singh to be released on bail on his furnishing a personal bond and two local sureties,” said the high court judge, allowing the bail application. Pleading for the bail to his client, Singh’s counsel told the court that Singh has been implicated, as the complainant in his statement to the magisterial court under section 164 of the CrPC has denied the FIR’s version.

PTI | Allahabad | Updated: 27-08-2020 20:26 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 20:26 IST
Jaunpur’s ex-MP Dhananjay Singh granted bail in kidnapping case

The Allahabad High Court on Thursday granted bail to a former member of Parliament from Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh, arrested for his alleged role in a case of kidnapping and threatening a man. A bench of Justice Niraj Tiwari granted bail to ex-MP Dhananjay Singh on a personal bond with two sureties of an amount to the satisfaction to the local court.

Justice Tiwari granted bail to Singh taking in account the alleged victim’s statement to a magisterial court under section 164 of the CrPC in which he had said that he was neither kidnapped nor threatened by the former MP. "Considering the facts and circumstances of the case and after perusing the material on record but without expressing any opinion on the merit of the case, I allow applicant Dhananjay Singh to be released on bail on his furnishing a personal bond and two local sureties,” said the high court judge, allowing the bail application.

Pleading for the bail to his client, Singh’s counsel told the court that Singh has been implicated, as the complainant in his statement to the magisterial court under section 164 of the CrPC has denied the FIR’s version. "The statement of the informant was recorded under Section 164 CrPC in which he has denied the FIR's version and stated that he was never kidnapped or pressurised by the applicant,” Justice Tiwari noted the counsel’s argument in his order.

“He (the informant) was pressurised by the SHO to lodge an FIR. It is next contended that there are no chances of the applicant (ex-MP) fleeing away from the judicial process or tampering with the prosecution evidence,” the judge noted. “The learned counsel for the applicant contended that the applicant is in jail since May 11, 2020, and in case, he is enlarged on bail, he will not misuse the liberty,” the judge further noted the counsel’s argument..

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

Why The Vampire Diaries Season 9 isn’t happening in future

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU pays 336 mln euros to secure AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

The European Commission has made a 336 million euros 396 million downpayment to British drugmaker AstraZeneca to secure at least 300 million doses of its potential COVID-19 vaccine, a spokesman said on Thursday. The deal covers development,...

Mali junta frees ousted president Keita

Coup leaders in Mali have released President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and he has returned home, nine days after he was ousted and detained, his representative said on Thursday. A group of military officers has controlled Mali since Aug. 18, w...

GST Council extending cess levy beyond 5 years would worry biz: Experts

The GST Council not looking to increase tax rates to fund revenue shortfall of states is a positive move, but extending the period of levy of compensation cess beyond the originally envisaged five years would worry businesses, tax experts s...

Two more coronavirus deaths in Chandigarh, biggest single-day spike of 188 cases

Two more deaths due to coronavirus were reported from Chandigarh, pushing the death toll to 43 while a record 188 new cases took the tally to 3,564 on Thursday. A 75-year-old coronavirus positive man succumbed to COVID-19 at the Government ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020