Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tis Hazari district courts to start physical hearing in restricted manner from Sept 1

Tis Hazari district courts will start physical hearing of matters in a restricted manner from September 1, according to a circular issued on Thursday. All the six district courts in the national capital have been conducting hearings through video conferencing since March 24 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2020 22:35 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 22:35 IST
Tis Hazari district courts to start physical hearing in restricted manner from Sept 1

Tis Hazari district courts will start physical hearing of matters in a restricted manner from September 1, according to a circular issued on Thursday. The circular by Delhi High Court Registrar General Manoj Jain said that one-fourth of the courts will hold physical hearings on every working day from 10:30 am to 3:30 pm, while the rest will continue to conduct matters through video conferencing.

Advocate D S Kasana, general secretary of coordination committee of All District Courts Bar Associations and part of the team of members who had requested the High Court to start physical hearing of the district courts, welcomed the decision and said other courts should also start holding physical hearings in due time. All the six district courts in the national capital have been conducting hearings through video conferencing since March 24 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

Why The Vampire Diaries Season 9 isn’t happening in future

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Man from Barmer held for spying for Pakistan: Rajasthan police

The Rajasthan police have arrested a 40-year-old man who was allegedly spying for Pakistan, officials said on Friday. The accused Mushtak Ali, a resident of Barmer, was spying for Pakistan and has been arrested under provisions of the Offic...

Spain diagnoses 3,781 new coronavirus cases, some regions stabilise

Spain diagnosed 3,781 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, with the Madrid region most affected by the resurgence of the epidemic, health ministry data showed on Thursday.Retroactively updated numbers from the previous day showe...

COVID-19: 20 migrant workers flown back from Bihar by Delhi-based farmer to join work

Twenty migrant workers returned to Delhi on Thursday after a city-based mushroom farmer, who had sent some of them to their home state Bihar by plane in May during the coronavirus-induced lockdown, booked air tickets again so that they can ...

Greece ratifies deal with Egypt, Turkey to hold military drills in east Med

Greece ratified an accord on maritime boundaries with Egypt on Thursday, hours after Turkey extended the operation of a seismic survey vessel in the Eastern Mediterranean and said it will hold firing exercises in the region next month.NATO ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020