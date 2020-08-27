Tis Hazari district courts to start physical hearing in restricted manner from Sept 1

Tis Hazari district courts will start physical hearing of matters in a restricted manner from September 1, according to a circular issued on Thursday. The circular by Delhi High Court Registrar General Manoj Jain said that one-fourth of the courts will hold physical hearings on every working day from 10:30 am to 3:30 pm, while the rest will continue to conduct matters through video conferencing.

Advocate D S Kasana, general secretary of coordination committee of All District Courts Bar Associations and part of the team of members who had requested the High Court to start physical hearing of the district courts, welcomed the decision and said other courts should also start holding physical hearings in due time. All the six district courts in the national capital have been conducting hearings through video conferencing since March 24 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.