Lithuania will work towards Belarus sanctions, despite boycott threat - presidential spokesman
Lithuania will continue working towards sanctions on Belarus officials, despite a threat by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to boycott its port, the spokesman for President Gitanas Nauseda told Reuters. Lithuania said this week it could sanction 118 Belarus officials, including Lukashenko, which it says are responsible for violence against protestors and forged president elections. The sanctions would bar them from entering the country.Reuters | Vilnius | Updated: 28-08-2020 17:57 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 17:57 IST
Lithuania will continue working towards sanctions on Belarus officials, despite a threat by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to boycott its port, the spokesman for President Gitanas Nauseda told Reuters. "The president supports effective sanctions on Belarus, at European, regional and national levels. They are used as an answer to violence of government institutions and human rights violations in the country", spokesman Antanas Bubnelis said.
Earlier on Friday Lukashenko threatened to cut off transit routes through the country and boycott Lithuanian ports if sanctions were imposed. Lithuania said this week it could sanction 118 Belarus officials, including Lukashenko, which it says are responsible for violence against protestors and forged president elections.
The sanctions would bar them from entering the country. (Reporting By Andrius Sytas)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lithuania
- Alexander Lukashenko
- Gitanas Nauseda
- Belarus
- European
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Lithuania designates Hezbollah as a terrorist organisation
Lithuanian president supports Belarus opposition plan for power transition council
Tiny Lithuania has outsized role as EU faces Belarus crisis
Lithuania says will not react to Belarus troop movements
Lithuania says Russian military help in Belarus would mean "an invasion"