Left Menu
Development News Edition

Five arrested for extortion, cheating by impersonating as ED officials

Delhi Police Crime Branch on Friday apprehended five persons for their alleged involvement in extortion and cheating traders among others by impersonating as Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials. These accused have been remanded to three-day police custody.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2020 18:52 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 18:22 IST
Five arrested for extortion, cheating by impersonating as ED officials
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Police Crime Branch on Friday apprehended five persons for their alleged involvement in extortion and cheating traders among others by impersonating as Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials. These accused have been remanded to three-day police custody. These five accused, aged around 24 to 35 years, are residents of Delhi NCR and were arrested on the basis of a complaint from the ED. They were involved in extortion and cheating traders and some other persons.

All these accused were arrested and produced before the Court on August 27 for remand. The Court has granted three-day remand of these accused for custodial interrogation, stated the press release by the Delhi Police. The incident came to notice after fake letters in the name of ED were sent to various banks and certain individuals in Karnataka, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Haryana, Gujarat and Delhi by certain unscrupulous elements.

In the fake notice to the banks, instructions were given for freezing of bank accounts of traders and other individuals. Similarly, fake letters were being issued to them (traders and individuals) asking them to appear in the ED office, said the police in the press release. Following this, initial verification was conducted and the issue was clarified with the banks. Later, complaints were made to Directorate General fo Police Karnataka and Delhi for apprehending the accused.

The said complaint was forwarded by ED to Delhi Police and, on the basis of proactive action and swift investigation, the culprits involved in the racket have been apprehended by the Delhi Police, as per the release.

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pre-launch bookings of BSVI-compliant G 310 R, G 310 GS from Sept 1

BMW Motorrad, the two-wheeler arm of German luxury carmaker BMW, on Friday announced the opening of pre-launch bookings for the BSVI-compliant G 310 R and G 310 GS motorcycles, from September 1. BMW Motorrad India will open pre-launch booki...

Visva-Bharati changes stand, says ready to hold Poush Mela if Centre helps

Nearly two months after deciding to call off over a century-old Poush Mela, Visva-Bharati authorities on Friday said that the central university is ready to organise the fair if it gets financial help from the Union government. Vice-Chancel...

Gajendra Shekhawat and Nagaland CM discuss progress of Jal Jeevan mission

Jal Shakti Minister Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat held a video conference with the Nagaland Chief Minister Shri Neiphiu Rio to discuss the progress of Jal Jeevan mission in the State. Shri Shekhawat joined the video conference from the hosp...

BJP MLA tests positive for COVID-19 in Karnataka

BJP MLA S Angara tested positivefor COVID-19 Friday and advised home quarantine, healthdepartment sources said hereAngara, who returned from Bengaluru, went for a test ashe was having a headache and the result turned out positive,they saidT...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020