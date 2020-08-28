Left Menu
Development News Edition

Merkel says pandemic to worsen, vaccine key for return to normality

Reuters | Updated: 28-08-2020 18:49 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 18:49 IST
Merkel says pandemic to worsen, vaccine key for return to normality

German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned on Friday that the coronavirus pandemic would worsen in coming months, and that life would not return to normal until a vaccine against it had been developed.

Western Europe's longest serving leader also called on the world to accelerate the fight against global warming, and for Germany and Europe to maintain dialogue with other major powers through difficult times while beating the drum for democracy. But as Merkel makes preparations to step down before the next national election in October 2021, she made clear that she expects the pandemic to define her last year in office.

Urging citizens not to drop their guard against the virus as Germany's daily infection rate rises, she told a news conference: "This is a serious matter, as serious as it's ever been, and you need to carry on taking it seriously." Even though Germany would not fully repay debt incurred to fund relief measures offsetting the impact of COVID-19 until 2058, such stimulus was essential as the economy could not be allowed to grind to a halt, she said.

Her government would also work to foster social cohesion in the face of the pandemic, focusing on protecting children and other vulnerable groups, such as the elderly and low-income families, from its effects. Meanwhile, she said further contracts for COVID-19 vaccines were "in the works" between drug companies and the European Union, whose rotating presidency Germany holds until December.

With none of the many vaccines under development having yet passed through phase III trials, the European Commission this week secured at least 300 million doses of British drug maker AstraZeneca's potential treatment. WINTER UNCERTAINTY

Merkel also said that, with global efforts to combat climate change insufficient, the EU needed to adjust climate goals it has set for 2030, and that she wanted a carbon pricing mechanism for the industry and transport sectors. It was also important for Europe to keep channels of communication open with China and Russia, even if there were issues on which they disagreed.

She cited tensions over Hong Kong and Belarus, and the suspected poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who is being treated in a Berlin hospital. Fondly referred to as "Mutti" or Mum in Germany, Merkel has been a dominant figure on the world stage since 2005, helping to steer the EU through the euro zone crisis and opening Germany's doors to migrants fleeing wars in the Middle East in 2015 - a strategy that still divides the bloc and her country.

Her government has so far also managed the coronavirus crisis better than many of its European counterparts, introducing rigorous testing that has helped keep cases and deaths relatively low. But, in common with the trend across much of the world, the country's new daily infections have accelerated in recent weeks.

Merkel and regional leaders agreed on Thursday to keep Germany's schools open, ban major events until at least the end of the year, and toughen quarantine rules for travellers returning from high-risk countries. She stressed on Friday she would continue to focus on battling the pandemic, rather than preparing for retirement.

Asked if she had booked her post-chancellorship dream vacation yet, she said: "This is not the time to book such trips. I am fully occupied with the current time." Nobody could foresee how the situation would develop in the winter, she said.

"We only know a little bit about the virus... Whenever we know something new we will need to take new measures. It's going to be an ongoing process." (Additional reporting by Thomas Seythal and Tom Sims; editing by John Stonestreet)

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hungary to close borders to foreigners as of Sept. 1 to curb coronavirus infections

Hungary will close its borders to foreigners as of Sept. 1 to curb a rise in coronavirus infections and Hungarians returning to the country from abroad will have to go into quarantine, Prime Minister Viktor Orbans cabinet chief said on Frid...

Western diplomats express deep concern over Zimbabwe crisis

Western diplomats in Zimbabwe expressed deep concern on Friday over a deteriorating political and economic crisis, and said the government should stop using the COVID-19 pandemic to curtail freedoms.Zimbabwe is suffering inflation over 800,...

Srisailam hydropower tragedy: Telangana BJP seeks probe by CEA

The BJPs Telangana unit has demanded an inquiry by the Central Electricity Authority into the Srisailam hydro power station fire accident in which nine people including five engineers lost their lives. The Criminal Investigation Department ...

Exiled news service started by teen blogger becomes big source of Belarus news

It started five years ago with a music video uploaded by a teenage blogger on YouTube. Now, the Nexta Live channel, with more than 2 million subscribers on the messaging app Telegram, has become one of the main sources of news in Belarus, w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020