Union Minister administers oath to Lokesh Dutt as chairman Joint ERC

Union Power Minister RK Singh on Friday administered oath, through video conferencing, to Lokesh Dutt Jha as Chairman Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission for the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

29-08-2020
Union Minister RK Singh administering oath, through video conferencing, to Lokesh Dutt Jha as Chairman Joint ERC for the UTs Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.. Image Credit: ANI

Union Power Minister RK Singh on Friday administered oath, through video conferencing, to Lokesh Dutt Jha as Chairman Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission for the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. Other members were also administered oath by the Minister, said a press statement from the department of information and public relations, Jammu and Kashmir.

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor Baseer Ahmad Khan, principal Secretary Power Development Department Rohit Kansal and other senior officers attended the oath ceremony, the press statement read. Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister said that the challenge before the Chairman and the members is of a higher degree but they have to take responsibility and serve the interests of public.

According to the press statement, he said, "We need to put in place a viable and sustainable system for the benefit of public good." He said that the ultimate objective of all systems is to serve the public in a sustainable manner. The Minister further expressed hope that the Chairman and the members will serve the people in a much better way and will lay a strong foundation for the development of power sector.

Advisor Baseer Khan congratulated the Chairman and other members and wished them good luck. Principal Secretary PDD Rohit Kansal also spoke on the occasion and said that the functioning of the Commission is pivotal and will work to improve the finances of DISCOMS in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

