Left Menu
Development News Edition

Party's over for two TikTok stars charged in Los Angeles for pandemic parties

Bryce Hall, 21, and Blake Gray, 19, were charged by Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer with causing a public nuisance and violating local emergency orders over parties in the Hollywood Hills that attracted hundreds of people, most of whom were not wearing masks. City authorities later shut off water and power to the mansion that was being rented as a place for Hall, Gray and other TikTok influencers to work, live and create new content for the short form video app.

Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 29-08-2020 01:41 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 01:40 IST
Party's over for two TikTok stars charged in Los Angeles for pandemic parties
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Two TikTok stars were charged on Friday for throwing parties in Los Angeles that flouted coronavirus restrictions on large gatherings. Bryce Hall, 21, and Blake Gray, 19, were charged by Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer with causing a public nuisance and violating local emergency orders over parties in the Hollywood Hills that attracted hundreds of people, most of whom were not wearing masks.

City authorities later shut off water and power to the mansion that was being rented as a place for Hall, Gray and other TikTok influencers to work, live and create new content for the short form video app. Hall in August threw a 21st birthday bash that was documented on social media by some of those attending. Feuer said it was the second time in as many weeks that police were called out to the house after complaints from neighbors.

"With hundreds of people attending, loud music all night long and cars blocking access for emergency vehicles, party houses are really out of control nightclubs, and they've hijacked the quality of life of neighbors nearby," Feuer said in a statement. "If you have a combined 19-million followers on TikTok during this health crisis, you should be modeling good behavior - not brazenly violating the law and posting videos about it," he added.

The owners of two other homes in the Hollywood Hills area that have been the source of numerous complaints were also charged with causing a pubic nuisance. The offenders could face fines of up to $2,000.

Los Angeles is still operating under strict coronavirus restrictions that have shut down indoor movie theaters, bars, indoor restaurant dining and gyms.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

Facebook Horizon’s invite-only beta ready for virtual explorers

Why women may face less severe COVID-19 symptoms than men decoded

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles record dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Father of England all-rounder Stokes diagnosed with brain cancer

England all-rounder Ben Stokes father Ged has said he was diagnosed with brain cancer in January after a trip to South Africa to watch his son play in the four-test series. Ged, a former New Zealand rugby league player, was admitted to hosp...

U.S. executes fifth federal prisoner after 17-year pause

The U.S. government executed Keith Nelson, a convicted child murderer, on Friday afternoon in its fifth execution since it resumed capital punishment this summer after a 17-year hiatus and despite a ruling the lethal injections violated U.S...

Volunteers are new face of disaster recovery in United States

Travis Maher, a 46-year-old Texas firefighter, knew the drill on Monday when he was told to prepare for possible waterborne rescues and assess damages to homes caused by Hurricane Laura.In 20 years as a volunteer with disaster recovery grou...

Nations exporting terrorism attempting to paint themselves as victims of terror: EAM

Taking a dig at Pakistan, External Affairs Minister EAM S Jaishankar on Friday said that countries that have turned the production of terrorists into a primary export have attempted to paint themselves as victims of terror. 19 years from th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020