Telangana: Life threat to BJP MLA, police advises him to use bulletproof car allotted by govt

Telangana police on Saturday advised BJP MLA T Raja Singh to use the bulletproof car allotted to him by the government, and completely avoid moving on a motorcycle, citing a threat to his security.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 29-08-2020 19:06 IST
BJP MLA T Raja Singh (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Telangana police on Saturday advised BJP MLA T Raja Singh to use the bulletproof car allotted to him by the government, and completely avoid moving on a motorcycle, citing a threat to his security. "It has been noticed that sometimes you are moving on a motorcycle. This poses a grave security threat to you. Therefore, your kind cooperation is solicited to ensure proper security: that you may kindly completely avoid moving on motorcycle and travel by the bulletproof car allotted," said Anjani Kumar, the Hyderabad City Police Commissioner in a letter addressed to the MLA.

The Police Commissioner added that due to MLA's threat perception, enhanced security has been provided to him and his security personnel are also being alerted and checked from time to time. When asked about the letter and potential threat to his life, Singh, who is MLA from Goshamahal constituency in the state, said that he is not aware of the nature of the threat to his life and asked the Police Commissioner regarding the same.

"The Hyderabad City Commissioner of Police has informed me that I should avoid moving on a motorcycle as there is a grave security threat to my life. I ask Hyderabad Police Commissioner as to what kind of threat is there that I have to stay alert. Is there any terrorist organisation, local organization, or an individual trying to take my life?" said Singh. He added that he will mail Central Home Minister Amit Shah, Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali, Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar, and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao inquiring about the nature of the threat to his life. (ANI)

