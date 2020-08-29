Indian Army felicitates World War II veteran Major LP Kamath on 100th birthday

On behalf of the Indian Army, Brigadier C Kartik Seshadri on Saturday felicitated World War II veteran, Major Lakshman Purushottam Kamath, on the occasion of his 100th birthday at Vettamukku in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram. As per a statement from the Indian Army, Major LP Kamath (retired) was born on August 29, 1920, in Shertalai, Kerala. He joined the Indian Government Service Corps of Army on 15 April 1941 and has rendered his service in East Africa, Egypt, Palestine, England, France, and Scotland while serving with it.

He was selected for the Officer Commission in the Royal Army but had to return to India to take it and worked with the Indian Government Service Corps and the Indian Army Ordinance Corps till 1948. "Major LP Kamath was the first officer to be deputed into The Brigade of the Guards in 1949 and served there till September 1951. He was Aide-de-Camp to the Governor of Assam for four years from September 1951 to July 1955, after which he rejoined the Rajputana Rifles till March of 1959," the statement said.

It added that he retired from the regular army on 29 August 1970 and was re-employed into the National Cadet Corps (NCC) as Commanding Officer in 5 Tamil Nadu NCC Battalion from September 1970 to October 1971. "The officer was recalled for the Indo-Pak War of 1971 and deployed at the Control Headquarters for maintaining area from 1971 to 1973. Later, Major LP Kamath served as the Commanding Officer of the 7th Kerala Battalion NCC Kollam till 1976," the statement added.

Major LP Kamath retired from service on 29 August 1976 and continues to maintain his physical fitness at the Pangode Military Station Officers' Gymnasium. (ANI)