Rajasthan reports 603 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths

As many as 603 new cases of COVID-19 and 7 deaths were reported in Rajasthan, said the State Health Department on Sunday. With this, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the state has reached 79,380. While the active cases stand at 14,730, the death toll stands at 1,037.

So far, 63,613 patients have recovered after treatment, and 62,768 patients have been discharged. India's COVID-19 case tally crossed 35-lakh mark with a spike of 78,761 new cases and 948 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

The COVID-19 tally in the country stands at 35,42,734, the Ministry stated. The total number of cases includes 7,65,302 active cases, 27,13,934 cured/discharged/migrated and 63,498 fatalities. (ANI)