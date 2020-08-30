Belarus police detain at least a dozen protesters in central Minsk: Reuters witness

Belarus police detain at least a dozen protesters in central Minsk: Reuters witnessReuters | Minsk | Updated: 30-08-2020 16:48 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 16:43 IST
Belarusian police on Sunday detained at least a dozen protesters who had gathered in central Minsk, a Reuters witness said.
Hundreds of people gathered near a central square that the police had cordoned off earlier in the day to prevent protesters from massing near government buildings. (Writing by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Matthias Williams, William Maclean)
