Three arrested for hoisting Khalistan flag at DC office of Moga

Three persons have been booked and arrested for allegedly hoisting the Khalistan flag on the rooftop of Deputy Commissioner's office in Moga and the dishonour of National Flag, the district Police said on Sunday.

ANI | Moga (Punjab) | Updated: 30-08-2020 22:02 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 22:02 IST
The accused raised the Khalistani flag in the DC office on August 14 after doing a recce of the place a day before. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

While giving this information, Senior Superintendent of Police of Moga, Harmanbir Singh Gill said that the accused Jaspal Singh runs an internet cafe. He along with the other accused persons used to access material online regarding Khalistan, where they chanced upon a video in which Gurpatwant Singh Pannun of the proscribed organisation 'Sikhs for Justice' exhorts to raise Khalistan flags atop government buildings and get rewarded with USD 2,500, he added. In response, the accused persons contacted a WhatsApp number floated in the video of Gurpatwant Singh Pannu to seek more details, who motivated and lured them to raise the Khalistan flags on prominent Government buildings and dishonour the Indian National Flags as many as they can.

The accused raised the Khalistani flag in the DC office on August 14 after doing a recce of the place a day before. A case under sections 115,121,121A,124A,153A,153B,506 and 2 of Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act,1971 and section 66F of IT Act along with sections 10,11,13 of UAPA Act was registered at Moga Police station.

A team under the supervision of DSP Barjinder Singh Bhullar and DSP SD Moga had gone to Delhi to bring the accused persons Inderjeet Singh and Jaspal Singh to Moga. They have secured remand of the accused persons from the court of Duty Magistrate, Tihar Jail. The accused would be produced in the local court of Moga tomorrow to secure the police remand. (ANI)

