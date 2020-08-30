Left Menu
Congress questions govt over India-China border tensions

Congress on Sunday said that Centre should refrain from doing politics and rather come clear over India-China border tensions.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2020 23:17 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 23:17 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Congress on Sunday said that Centre should refrain from doing politics and rather come clear over India-China border tensions. Congress leader Rajiv Shukla during a press conference said, "China has deployed surface to surface missile at bases in Doklam and Nathu La passes, which is posing a direct threat to the north-eastern region of the country, particularly to Arunachal Pradesh."

"The deployment of Chinese forces has increased everywhere. We demand the government to give us a clear picture and tell the truth about the situation," said Shukla. He further said that the session of parliament is about to begin and before that the government should clarify the situation.

Another Congress MP from Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi who was also present during the press conference, accused the government of saving Prime Minister's image, instead of the country. "Since 2018, we have repeatedly said that China is continuously increasing its activity along the border. We are able to answer in any way on land, sky, and sea. However, instead of saving Mother India, the Ministry of External Affairs is engaged in saving the image of the Prime Minister. The Foreign Minister has no word on why the Chinese army in such large numbers is standing on the border," said Gogoi.

He further accused the government of not giving clear information on the issue and said that instead of speeches; the government should tell the nation what they are doing to save our borders. "There should be a special discussion on this in the upcoming Parliament session. Prime Minister should not stand behind any minister, but come in front and talk about the issue," added Gogoi.

He also accused the government of not increasing the Defence budget. (ANI)

