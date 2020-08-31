Left Menu
Development News Edition

Greater Noida: Police arrest history sheeter wanted in 7 cases after an encounter

Police here arrested a wanted criminal following an encounter in Dadri police station area, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Greater Noida, Rajesh Singh.

ANI | Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 31-08-2020 04:15 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 04:15 IST
Greater Noida: Police arrest history sheeter wanted in 7 cases after an encounter
DCP, Greater Noida, Rajesh Singh talking to reporters. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Police here arrested a wanted criminal following an encounter in Dadri police station area, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Greater Noida, Rajesh Singh. The police officer informed that the accused criminal had received bullet injuries in his leg during the encounter on Sunday for which he has been sent to a hospital for treatment.

"A criminal named Ankit has been injured by a bullet wound in his leg during an encounter with the police. He was accused of firing at and attempting to loot a businessman father-son duo a few days ago. He is a history-sheeter, and was wanted in seven other cases," Singh said. He added that there was a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head and further stated that a stolen bike and country pistol has been recovered from his possession. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

'Fanning the flames': Dem accuse Trump of stoking violence

Democrats on Sunday accused President Donald Trump of trying to inflame racial tensions to benefit his campaign as he praised supporters who clashed with protesters in Portland, Oregon, where one man died overnight, and announced he will tr...

Keep on dining out, UK minister urges as popular cut-price offer ends

British finance minister Rishi Sunak urged diners on Monday to keep going out to eat as a popular government scheme offering half-price food in restaurants this month drew to a close. The Eat out to Help Out initiative was designed to boost...

One person killed, five others wounded in shooting at Pancake House in Chicago: police

Illinois USA, Aug 31 ANISputnik One person was shot dead and five others were injured at a restaurant in Chicago, local police said. Six people have been shot - one fatal at a restaurant at 116th and Western Ave. Area 2 Detectives are on sc...

4 shot at Kansas City nightclub where past shooting occurred

Four people were shot and injured Sunday at a night club in Kansas City, Missouri, where a mass shooting occurred in January, police said. Kansas City Police spokesman Sgt. Jake Becchina said the latest shooting at the 9ine Ultra Lounge was...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020