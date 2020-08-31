China says Czech senate speaker must pay 'heavy price' for Taiwan visit

Senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi said Czech senate speaker Milos Vystrcil will "pay a heavy price" for violating the One China principle by making an official visit to Taiwan, according to a statement released by the Chinese foreign ministry on Monday.

Vystrcil arrived in Taipei on Sunday. He said his visit would promote business links with Taiwan, and that the Czech Republic would not bow to Beijing's objections.

China considers Taiwan a breakaway province ineligible for state-to-state relations.