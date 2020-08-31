India says Chinese troops carried out military movement in fresh border row

India says Chinese troops carried out military movement in fresh border rowReuters | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2020 11:27 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 11:23 IST
India said on Monday Chinese troops carried out military movements over the weekend to change the status quo on their disputed border in a fresh flare-up between the two sides. "On the Night of 29/30 August 2020, PLA troops violated the previous consensus arrived at during military and diplomatic engagements during the ongoing standoff in Eastern Ladakh and carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo," the Indian army said in a statement.
It said Indian soldiers foiled the Chinese bid to "unilaterally change facts on the ground."
