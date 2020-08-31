Left Menu
Development News Edition

TIMELINE-Israel, UAE 'normalisation' moves follow years of failed peace initiatives

1993-1995 - Declaration of Principles/Oslo Accords Israel and the PLO hold secret talks in Norway that result in interim peace accords calling for the establishment of a Palestinian interim self-government and an elected council in the West Bank and Gaza for a five-year transitional period, Israeli troop withdrawals and negotiations on a permanent settlement. 2000 - Camp David summit U.S. President Bill Clinton convenes Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat and Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak at Camp David.

Reuters | Updated: 31-08-2020 11:41 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 11:31 IST
TIMELINE-Israel, UAE 'normalisation' moves follow years of failed peace initiatives
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The United Arab Emirates' decision to normalise relations with Israel follows a history of peace efforts between Israel, the Palestinians and their Arab allies that have failed to overcome decades of distrust and violence.

Most Arab nations, including the UAE, have not recognised Israel or had formal diplomatic or economic relations with it because of what they regard as Israel's thwarting of Palestinians' aspirations for a state of their own. Details of the Israel-UAE normalisation deal are to be discussed in meetings on Monday in Abu Dhabi between UAE officials and U.S. and Israeli delegates.

Here are the main Middle East peace initiatives undertaken since a 1967 war, when Israel captured the West Bank and East Jerusalem, the Sinai peninsula and the Gaza Strip and the Golan Heights: 1967 - U.N. Security Council Resolution 242 After the Six-Day War, U.N. Security Council Resolution 242 calls for the "withdrawal of Israeli armed forces from territories occupied in the recent conflict" in return for all states in the area to respect one another's sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence. The resolution is the foundation for many peace initiatives, but its imprecise phrasing - is the reference to all territories or just some? - has complicated efforts for decades. 1978 - Camp David agreement Israel's Menachem Begin and Egypt's Anwar Sadat agree on a framework for regional peace that calls for an Israeli withdrawal in stages from Egypt's Sinai and a transitional Palestinian government in the West Bank and Gaza. 1979 - Israeli-Egyptian peace treaty The first peace treaty between Israel and an Arab country sets out plans for a complete Israeli withdrawal from Sinai within three years. In 1981, Sadat was assassinated by Islamist revolutionaries opposed to the deal.

1991 - Madrid summit Representatives of Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) attend a peace conference. No agreements are reached but the scene is set for direct contacts. 1994 - Israel-Jordan agreement Jordan becomes the second Arab country to sign a peace treaty with Israel. But the treaty is unpopular and pro-Palestinian sentiment is widespread in Jordan. 1993-1995 - Declaration of Principles/Oslo Accords Israel and the PLO hold secret talks in Norway that result in interim peace accords calling for the establishment of a Palestinian interim self-government and an elected council in the West Bank and Gaza for a five-year transitional period, Israeli troop withdrawals and negotiations on a permanent settlement.

2000 - Camp David summit U.S. President Bill Clinton convenes Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat and Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak at Camp David. They fail to agree. Another Palestinian uprising ensues. 2002-2003 - Bush Declaration/Arab peace initiative/Road Map George W. Bush becomes the first U.S. president to call for the creation of a Palestinian state, living side by side with Israel "in peace and security". 2002 - Saudi Arabia presents Arab League-endorsed peace plan for full Israeli withdrawal from occupied territory and Israel's acceptance of a Palestinian state in return for normal relations with Arab countries. The United States, the European Union, the United Nations and Russia present their own road map to a permanent two-state solution to the conflict. 2007 - Annapolis summit Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert fail to reach a deal at a U.S.-hosted summit. Olmert says later they were close to a deal but a graft investigation against him and a Gaza war in 2008 scupper any agreement. 2009 - Netanyahu's Bar-Ilan address Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he would be prepared for a peace deal that includes the establishment of a demilitarised Palestinian state. He also sets another condition: Palestinian recognition of Israel as the "state of the Jewish people". 2013-2014 - Washington peace talks/negotiations collapse U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry coaxes Israelis and Palestinians to resume talks. They fail and are suspended in April 2014. June 2019 - Trump economic plan announced Preliminary stage of Trump's Mideast Plan launched in Bahrain by Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner. He takes an "economy first" approach, calling for a $50 billion investment fund to boost the Palestinian and neighbouring Arab economies. Palestinian leaders dismiss it. 2019 Netanyahu says he intends to annex West Bank settlements, and much of the Jordan Valley if elected. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo effectively backs Israel's claimed right to build Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank by abandoning a four-decade-old U.S. position that they were inconsistent with international law. Most countries still regard them as illegal. January 2020 - Trump unveils his full Mideast plan in Washington, alongside Netanyahu. It offered U.S. recognition for Israel's sovereignty over its West Bank settlements and required Palestinians to meet difficult conditions for a state. Palestinians reject it as de facto annexation, saying it would leave them a fragmented "Swiss-cheese" state. Israel's far-right settlers also reject the plan, opposing any form of Palestinian state.

Aug. 13, 2020 - Trump announces surprise deal to normalise relations between Israel and the UAE, saying he hoped other Gulf countries would follow. UAE officials say the deal puts an end to West Bank annexation. But Netanyahu says it only meant Israel had agreed to "temporarily wait". (Writing by Jeffrey Heller and Stephen Farrell; Editing by William Maclean, Nick Tattersall and Peter Cooney)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Eye Health presents a white space opportunity for Vitamins, Minerals and Supplements (VMS) players

Mumbai Maharashtra India, Aug 31 ANIBusinessWire India Endless hours spent in front of screens, intensified by COVID 19, is opening up a white space opportunity for VMS players in India, according to the latest research from Mintel. While t...

Interior designing firm Decorpot sets up new Design Experience Centre at Bangalore's Whitefield

Bangalore Karnataka India, Aug 31 ANINewsVoir With a strong understanding of customers requirements, Bangalore-based leading home interior designing firm, Decorpot recently launched its brand new Design Experience Centre at Whitefield in B...

20 arrested in UP for not complying with govt order on religious gatherings

Twenty people, including three women, have been arrested for not complying with government order on religious gatherings and taking out processions on Muharram, and getting into confrontations with the police while been prevented from doing...

Safety norms not followed by many people contributing to rise in cases in Delhi: Experts

Medical experts have flagged that many people not wearing masks and violating social distancing norms have contributed to the sudden spurt in novel coronavirus cases in Delhi in the past few days, cautioning that the situation should still ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020