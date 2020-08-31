Left Menu
Development News Edition

Taiwan says China still lacks ability for full assault on island

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 31-08-2020 16:09 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 16:00 IST
Taiwan says China still lacks ability for full assault on island
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

China's armed forces are growing in their prowess but still lack the capability to launch a full assault on Taiwan, the island's defence ministry said on Monday. Beijing is stepping up military activities around what it views as sovereign territory. It has never renounced the use of force to bring democratic Taiwan under its control, a message reiterated by President Xi Jinping last year, though Taiwan has shown no interest in being run by autocratic Beijing.

Xi is overseeing an impressive military modernisation programme, adding stealth fighters, aircraft carriers and other equipment, and the Chinese air force and navy have undertaken regular exercises or missions close to Taiwan. In its annual report on China's military prowess delivered to parliament, a copy of which was reviewed by Reuters, Taiwan's Defence Ministry laid out scenarios for Chinese actions, including blockades and seizing offshore islands.

It said China's military continues to dedicate itself to strengthening live fire drills, building its strength for new types of battle and developing emerging technology and weapons. "But on the operation of tactics and strategy toward Taiwan, it is still restricted by the natural geographic environment of the Taiwan Strait, and its landing equipment and logistics abilities are insufficient," it added.

"It still does not have the formal combat capability to fully assault Taiwan." President Tsai Ing-wen has made bolstering Taiwan's own defences a priority, building up its domestic defence industry and buying more equipment from the United States, the island's most important arms supplier and international backer.

Tsai says she wants peace with China and will not provoke conflict, but last week voiced concern about accidental hostilities erupting due to increased regional tensions. Taiwan's defence ministry said it was continuing to pay close attention to Chinese threats, both actual and verbal, and while it did not seek war, it was also not afraid of it.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Newly designated Lebanese PM urges immediate reforms, IMF deal

Lebanons prime minister-designate Mustapha Adib called on Monday for the formation of a new government in record time and urged immediate reforms as a step towards securing an agreement with the International Monetary Fund. He spoke after b...

Anyone challenging one-China policy will pay heavy price: Wang Yi

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday warned that anyone challenging the one-China policy will pay a heavy price as he termed a top Czech Republic officials visit to Taiwan as a provocation and short-sighted move. The Chinese governmen...

Five companies garner Rs 882 cr via NCDs in April-July

Fund raising through retail issuance of non-convertible debentures NCDs slumped 79 per cent to Rs 882 crore in the first four months of this fiscal due to falling institutional participation and decline in credit ratings of such instruments...

Will pay fine to SC, reserve right to file review plea against judgement in contempt case: Bhushan

Activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan said on Monday that he will submit the token fine of Re 1 imposed by the Supreme Court in the contempt case for his tweets against the judiciary, but also indicated he would file a review plea against the or...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020