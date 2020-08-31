COVID-19: 14 days quarantine mandatory for all international arrivals in Punjab

Left Menu
The Punjab government has issued revised guidelines for people travelling to Punjab from any foreign country, stating that all such passengers have to undergo mandatory quarantine for 14 days.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 31-08-2020 20:38 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 20:38 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Punjab government has issued revised guidelines for people travelling to Punjab from any foreign country, stating that all such passengers have to undergo mandatory quarantine for 14 days. The development was announced by Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu.

As part of the mandatory quarantine of 14 days, passengers will have to stay for seven days in an institutional quarantine centre whereas the remaining days can be spent in self-quarantine, as per the government guidelines. The expense of seven-day institutional quarantine, like in every other state, will have to be borne by the passengers only. Moreover, passengers will have to self monitor their health during the quarantine period.

"They (passengers) should also give an undertaking on the portal that they would undergo mandatory quarantine for 14 days, that is, seven days paid institutional quarantine at their own cost, followed by seven days of isolation at home with self-monitoring of health," said the state government. The Minister also said that all passengers planning their scheduled arrival at any airport of the state will also have to intimate the government authorities at least 72 hours before their departure.

A self-declaration form will have to be filled by every passenger travelling to Punjab from any foreign country as part of the process. The self-declaration form has to be filled on an online portal of the state government before planning travel to the state, the Minister said. According to the Union Health Ministry, Punjab has 15,375 active cases, 35,747 cured/discharged/migrated and 1,404 fatalities as of August 31. (ANI)

