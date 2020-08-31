Rajya Sabha Secretariat on Monday issued a notification for the Monsoon Session of Parliament to commence from September 14. "The President has summoned the Rajya Sabha to meet on Monday, September 14, 2020, at New Delhi. Subject to exigencies of business, the Session is scheduled to conclude on Thursday, October 1, 2020," the Rajya Sabha secretariat said in a release.

The election for the Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha is expected to be on the agenda of the House on the first day, sources said. Janata Dal (U) MP Harivansh is likely to be re-elected for the post of Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha on September 14, the first day of the Monsoon session of Parliament, sources said. (ANI)