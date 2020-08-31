Pranab Mukherjee had special affinity with Telangana issue: KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) has expressed deep shock over the death of former President Pranab Mukherjee and said the political stalwart had a special affinity with the Telangana issue. In an official statement, Rao said that Mukherjee had a "special affinity with the Telangana issue as he had headed the Committee on separate Telangana State issue formed by the then UPA government and had the distinction of signing the formation of the Telangana State Bill".

"The former President used to say that there was justice in demand for a separate Telangana statehood and he used to offer several useful suggestions to me. Pranab Mukherjee bestowed special praise on me saying that very few leaders have the rare opportunity of seeing the movement launched by them reaching its goal and he said I am privileged to have that rare opportunity and greatness," Rao said. Referring to the book "The Coalition Years" written by Mukherjee, Chief Minister recalled that the Telangana statehood issue was also mentioned in the book.

"In the book, Mukherjee also narrated an incident where I emphatically said that was only interested in the Telangana issue but would not care for any portfolio. The former president visited the Yadadri temple complex and congratulated for the renovation works going on there at the site," he said. Conveying his heartfelt condolences to members of the bereaved family, the Chief Minister said: "Pranab Mukherjee's death there was a void in the country's political arena, which cannot be filled."

Seven days state mourning will be observed throughout the country from August 31 to September 6 as a mark of respect to former President Pranab Mukherjee, who passed away on Monday, the Central government informed. Pranab Mukherjee passed away on Monday at the Army Hospital (Research and Referral) Hospital where he was admitted earlier this month and had undergone surgery for removal of a clot in his brain. He was 84. (ANI)