HC to hear early Tuesday plea seeking JEE postponement

Just ahead of the JEE Main examination scheduled for Tuesday morning, the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court will take up for urgent hearing a plea filed by a citizen seeking its postponement for students residing in flood-hit parts of Maharashtra's Vidarbha region. The examination is scheduled to start at 9 am and the court has posted the matter for hearing at 8.30 am on Tuesday.

The HC, on its own motion, took up the matter for hearing on Monday evening when it was brought to its notice a letter sent by Nitesh Bawankar, a resident of Bhandara. In its letter, Bawankar highlighted the problems being faced by students appearing for JEE-Main examination and residing in flood-hit areas ofNagpur, Amravati, Akola, Chandrapur, Gondiaand Gadchiroli districts.

Due to floods, students from these areas will find it difficult to appear for the JEE-Main examination, he said. A division bench of Justices R K Deshpande and Pushpa Ganediwala asked the respondents, the Maharashtra government, the Centre and the National Testing Agency, to consider postponing the examination for students residing in flood- affected areas.