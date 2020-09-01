Delhi riots: HC grants bail to Pinjra Tod member
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday granted bail to a member of Pinjra Tod, a women’s collective, in a case related to the communal violence in northeast Delhi during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in February.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2020 11:32 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 11:12 IST
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday granted bail to a member of Pinjra Tod, a women's collective, in a case related to the communal violence in northeast Delhi during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in February. Justice Suresh Kumar Kait gave the relief to JNU student Devangana Kalita on furnishing of a personal bond of Rs 25,000 and a surety of the like amount.
The court directed that she shall not directly or indirectly influence witness or tamper with the evidence. Kalita and another member of the group Natasha Narwal were arrested in the case in May by the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police and booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code including rioting, unlawful assembly and attempt to murder.
In all, four cases have been registered against her, including in relation to the northeast Delhi riots and violence in old Delhi's Daryaganj area during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in December last year. Kalita has secured bail in two cases -- Daryaganj and one northeast Delhi matter. Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24, leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.
