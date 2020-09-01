Allahabad HC grants conditional bail to Dr Kafeel Khan
The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday granted conditional bail to Dr Kafeel Khan, who was charged under National Security Act for his alleged inflammatory statements at the Aligarh Muslim University during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).ANI | Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 01-09-2020 12:06 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 12:06 IST
The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday granted conditional bail to Dr Kafeel Khan, who was charged under National Security Act for his alleged inflammatory statements at the Aligarh Muslim University during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Notably, the order comes days after the Supreme Court asked the High Court to decide and dispose of the petition related to the release of Dr Kafeel Khan in 15 days.
Khan was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force in January from Mumbai after he allegedly made inflammatory statements at the Aligarh Muslim University during a protest against the CAA on December 12, 2019. He was on February 14, 2020, charged under the National Security Act. (ANI)
