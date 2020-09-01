Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC refuses to stay JEE-Main examination

Earlier, the high court on Monday took cognisance of a letter written to it by Nitesh Bawankar, a resident of Maharashtra's Bhandara district, raising concern over how students will reach the exam centres to appear for the JEE amid the flood situation. Bawankar sought postponement of the exam for students residing in the flood-hit parts of Nagpur, Amravati, Akola, Chandrapur, Bhandara, Gondia and Gadchiroli districts.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-09-2020 12:45 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 12:35 IST
HC refuses to stay JEE-Main examination
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court on Tuesday refused to stay the JEE-Main examination, but said any student residing in flood-hit parts of Maharashtra's Vidarbha region who cannot reach the exam centre or reaches late can apply to the National Testing Agency to seek a re- examination. A division bench of Justices Ravi Deshpande and Pushpa Ganediwala said the National Testing Agency (NTA) shall consider such applications and decide accordingly, after checking the veracity of the same, within 15 days.

The engineering Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Main began at 9 am across the country on Tuesday. "The situation is grim in several districts due to floods. Students should not suffer for no fault on their part, the bench said.

The court said any aggrieved student can file an application to the NTA via their centre coordinator. "The National Testing Agency shall then decide on the application after consulting with the district collector concerned within a period of 15 days," the court ordered.

Assistant Solicitor General Ulhas Aurangabadkar, appearing for the NTA, told the high court that the agency shall consider any application submitted by a student who was not able to appear for the exam due to the flood situation or problem of transport. Earlier, the high court on Monday took cognisance of a letter written to it by Nitesh Bawankar, a resident of Maharashtra's Bhandara district, raising concern over how students will reach the exam centres to appear for the JEE amid the flood situation.

Bawankar sought postponement of the exam for students residing in the flood-hit parts of Nagpur, Amravati, Akola, Chandrapur, Bhandara, Gondia and Gadchiroli districts. Due to floods, students from these areas will find it difficult to appear for the JEE-Main examination, he said.

On Tuesday, Gadchiroli collector told HC that due to heavy rains and flood, inter-district transport is affected and the situation may remain unchanged for a few more days. In such a condition, the NTA would be the appropriate authority to decide the issue of postponing the exam for students affected by flood, the collector said.

Nagpur collector told the court that 1,284 students were to attend the exam in six centres of the district and that there is no flood-like situation there. Akola collector also told the court that as there is no flood-like situation in the district, there would be no hurdle in conducting the exam there.

A similar submission was made by Amravati collector. Chandrapur collector told the court that 21 villages were affected by flood in the district and rescue teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) enquired at local levels if there were any students who needed to appear for the JEE-Main exam, but no response was received.

He also said there are four examination centres at the Chandrapur district headquarters which is not affected by flood and hence, is accessible by road. Collectors of Bhandara and Gondia told the court that while their districts are worst hit due to heavy rains and release of water from the Sanjay Sarovar dam in Madhya Pradesh, there are no centres for JEE-Main examination in both thes districts.

They submitted that candidates appearing for the examination shall have road accessibility to Nagpur and will not face any problem in appearing for the exam. The court on Monday directed the Centre, Maharashtra government, NTA and collectors of these districts to consider postponing the JEE-Main exam for students who are residing in the flood-affected areas and are unable to reach the centres to appear for the exam.

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

UNESCO releases new publication on Artificial Intelligence and Gender Equality

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Australia prisoners set fire in cells as virus lockdown sparks unrest

Inmates at a high-security Australian prison lit fires, smashed windows and flooded their cells with water, authorities said on Tuesday, after a lockdown sparked by a coronavirus outbreak resulted in a shortage of staff and services. The un...

2 constables end lives on Bihar Military Police campus

Two constables, a man and a woman, allegedly shot themselves dead on the Bihar Military Police BMP-I campus in Patna on Tuesday, a senior police officer said. The deceased have been identified as Amar Subba 36 and Varsha Sidung 26, Patna Ce...

EMERGING MARKETS-Weaker dollar lifts currencies to six-month highs, stocks bounce

Emerging market currencies scaled six-month highs on Tuesday as the U.S. Federal Reserves accommodative stance on inflation hit the dollar, while stocks gained after upbeat manufacturing data from China signalled a strong rebound in global ...

E-passes not required for inter-district travel in Maharashtra from September 2

Maharashtra government has cancelled the e-pass requirement for inter-district travel from September 2. No e-pass will be required for inter-district movement in Maharashtra from September 2, said State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in a vide...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020