Irreparable loss for the country: Shah on Pranab Mukherjee's demise

Expressing condolences over the death of former President Pranab Mukherjee, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that it is an irreparable loss for the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2020 12:43 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 12:43 IST
Irreparable loss for the country: Shah on Pranab Mukherjee's demise
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Minister said that Mukherjee had mastery in the art of keeping everyone together.

"It is shocking that Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee is no more. He worked in Indian politics for several decades. Whether he was in the government or in Opposition, his speeches gave good debates to the country," he said. "Pranab Mukherjee had mastery in the art of keeping everyone together. When in power, he always struck a balance with those in Opposition. When in Opposition, he never stepped away from playing a constructive role," he said.

Recalling the former President's role in Indian politics, Shah said that Mukherjee is a source of inspiration for youth who want to join politics. "When he became President, he added to the prestige of the post. He took a big decision of opening the doors of Rashtrapati Bhavan for people. He always raised India's pride. It is an irreparable loss for the country. Those who want to join politics, if they want to learn how to work being non-controversial they should look at Mukherjee's life," he said.

Mukherjee, 84, passed away on Monday at the Army Hospital (Research and Referral) Hospital where he was admitted earlier this month and had undergone surgery for the removal of a clot in his brain. The country is observing a seven-day state mourning following the demise of Mukherjee. (ANI)

