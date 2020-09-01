Left Menu
Odisha reports 3,025 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths

As many as 3,025 new COVID-19 cases, 4,053 recoveries, and 11 deaths were reported in Odisha on Monday, said the State Health Department today.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 01-09-2020 13:00 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 13:00 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

As many as 3,025 new COVID-19 cases, 4,053 recoveries, and 11 deaths were reported in Odisha on Monday, said the State Health Department today. With this, the total number of coronavirus cases now stand at 1,06,561 including 28,719 active cases, 77,286 recovered cases, and 503 deaths. The highest number of coronavirus cases - 666 - were reported from Khurda district .

As many as 69,921 new COVID-19 positive cases and 819 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW). India's COVID-19 case tally has reached 36,91,167 including 7,85,996 active cases, 28,39,883 cured/discharged/migrated. So far, 65,288 people have succumbed to the disease in the country. (ANI)

