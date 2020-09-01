Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajasthan reports 670 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

A total of 670 new COVID-19 cases, 117 recoveries and six deaths were reported from Rajasthan in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 82,363, the state health department informed.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 01-09-2020 15:34 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 15:34 IST
Rajasthan reports 670 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths
6 deaths, 670 new COVID-19 cases reported in Rajasthan. Image Credit: ANI

A total of 670 new COVID-19 cases, 117 recoveries and six deaths were reported from Rajasthan in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 82,363, the state health department informed. The total figure includes 14,372 active cases and 66,929 recoveries.

So far, 1,062 lives have been claimed by the infectious virus in the state. As many as 69,921 new COVID-19 positive cases and 819 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW).

India's COVID-19 case tally has reached 36,91,167 including 7,85,996 active cases, 28,39,883 cured/discharged/migrated and 65,288 deaths. (ANI)

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

Love Alarm Season 2 pushed back to 2021 due to Covid-19 pandemic, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Germany sees economy recovering faster than expected in 2020

Germany expects the economic devastation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic to be less severe this year than originally feared, but sluggish foreign demand is likely to weaken the rebound in Europes largest economy next year. Presenting the go...

Behind every mask, there's person trying to be safe: Anupam Kher urges people to wear masks

Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Tuesday urged people to wear masks by sharing a picture of himself wearing one. The Hotel Mumbai actor posted to Instagram a picture that showcased him sporting a mask while talking on the phone. The actor is se...

NIIT Nagpur Centre completes 30 glorious years

Nagpur Maharashtra India, Sept 1 ANIBusinessWire India NIIT Limited, a global leader in skills and talent development, announced the launch of virtual FutureReady Fest, an initiative to encourage students to enhance their knowledge on new-a...

No one can be allowed to interfere in our nation's affairs: Rahul on allegations against Facebook

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday claimed that international media has exposed Facebook and WhatsApps brazen assault on Indias democracy and social harmony, as he demanded an investigation into the allegations against them. With his t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020