Sinha visits Hazratbal shrine, prays for peace and prosperity of J-K people
Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha on Tuesday visited the Hazratbal shrine and offered prayers for peace, progress and prosperity of the people amid the COVID-19 pandemic.ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 01-09-2020 18:42 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 18:42 IST
"LG Manoj Sinha pays obeisance at the holy Hazratbal Shrine, prays for peace, progress and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir; urges religious leaders to spread awareness about COVID-19 containment Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs)," the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) Jammu and Kashmir tweeted.
The Governor also instructed the officers for speeding up development works taken up under Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive (PRASAD) and other schemes, it said. (ANI)
