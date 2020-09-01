Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa tests positive for COVID-19

Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister KS Eshwarappa on Tuesday informed that he has tested positive for COVID-19. "I have been confirmed with coronavirus infection today, there are no other health issues. As of now on the advice of the doctors I am undergoing treatment at hospital," Eshwarappa tweeted.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa took to Twitter and wished Eshwarappa speedy recovery and to get back to work soon. Last month, Yediyurappa and State Health Minister B Sriramulu also tested positive for coronavirus.

A day after the Chief Minister tested COVID-19 positive, his daughter and six members of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) had also tested positive. (ANI)