MP Vincent, U Rajeevan Master appointed as presidents of Kerala district Congress Committees
The Congress party on Tuesday appointed party leaders MP Vincent and U Rajeevan Master as the president of Kerala's district Congress Committees in Thrissur and Kozhikode districts respectively.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2020 19:39 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 19:39 IST
The Congress party on Tuesday appointed party leaders MP Vincent and U Rajeevan Master as the president of Kerala's district Congress Committees in Thrissur and Kozhikode districts respectively.
"Congress Presidents has approved the proposal for the appointment of Presidents of the following district Congress Committees in Kerala with immediate effect," Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said in a statement.
According to the statement, MP Vincent was appointed as the president of the Congress Committee in Thrissur district and U Rajeevan Master was appointed as the president of the Congress Committee in Kozhikode district. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kerala
- Thrissur district
- Congress
- KC Venugopal
- Thrissur
- Kozhikode
- Kozhikode district
ALSO READ
Congress slams UP Govt on Lakhimpur Kheri incident, says CM unable to control crimes against women
Trinamool Congress MLA from Egra Samaresh Das, who tested positive for COVID-19, dies on Monday: Party sources.
SC adjourns plea against Rajasthan HC's order refusing to stay merger of BSP MLAs, Congress
SC defers hearing on plea against merger of 6 BSP MLAs of Rajasthan with Congress
Trump-appointed postmaster general to testify to Congress as Democrats fear cuts could influence election