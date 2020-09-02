Webinar to make people aware about provisions of free legal aid organised in Punjab

The Punjab State Legal Services Authority on Tuesday organized a webinar to make people aware about provisions of free legal aid as well as a number of legal service schemes, the state's government's Information, and Public Relations Department said. "Under the able guidance and visionary leadership of Justice Rakesh Kumar Jain, Judge Punjab and Haryana High Court and Executive Chairman, Punjab State Legal Services Authority, a Webinar was organized to aware the people about provisions of Free Legal Aid as well as various Legal Service Schemes. The Panches and Sarpanches of the villages falling in district Mohali, Sri Muktsar Sahib, and Mansa besides the officers of District Administrations have participated in this Webinar," said an official press release.

"The Punjab State Legal Services Authority has been constituted primarily to provide free legal services to economically weaker and marginalised sections of the society. The group has implemented the Punjab Victim Compensation Scheme, 2017 as well as NALSA's Compensation Scheme for Women Victims/Survivors of Sexual Assault/other Crimes-2018. Special efforts are being put to aware the masses about these schemes so that the eligible persons can get the benefit of these schemes," said Judge Arun Gupta. On the occasion, Additional Member Secretary Dr Mandeep Mittal urged panches and sarpanches to make sure maximum publicity of these schemes so that the needy people can get the benefit, the release added. (ANI)