Rajnath Singh not scheduled to meet Chinese counterpart at SCO Defence Ministers meeting

No meeting with Chinese counterpart in Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's schedule in Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting, said sources. Singh is leaving for Moscow, Russia on Wednesday to attend SCO Defence Ministers' meeting, said sources.

Meanwhile, a meeting of the brigade commander of the Indian Army with his Chinese counterpart is scheduled to begin at 10 am in Chushul/Moldo on Wednesday to discuss issues related to the situation on the southern bank of Pangong lake, Indian Army sources said. This comes after the Indian Army thwarted an attempt by the Chinese Army to transgress into Indian areas near the southern bank of Pangong Tso near Chushul in Ladakh on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

On Tuesday, brigade commander level talks were held as well. "On the night of August 29/30, PLA troops violated the previous consensus arrived at during military and diplomatic engagements during the ongoing standoff in Eastern Ladakh and carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo," said Army spokesperson Colonel Aman Anand in a statement on Monday.

Indian security forces on Tuesday foiled an attempt by the Chinese Army to transgress into the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control in the general area of Chumar in Eastern Ladakh, sources said. India and China are engaged in a standoff since April-May over the transgressions by the Chinese Army in multiple areas including Finger area, Galwan valley, Hot springs and Kongrung Nala. (ANI)