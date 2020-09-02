Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajnath Singh not scheduled to meet Chinese counterpart at SCO Defence Ministers meeting

No meeting with Chinese counterpart in Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's schedule in Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting, said sources.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2020 09:59 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 09:59 IST
Rajnath Singh not scheduled to meet Chinese counterpart at SCO Defence Ministers meeting
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

No meeting with Chinese counterpart in Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's schedule in Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting, said sources. Singh is leaving for Moscow, Russia on Wednesday to attend SCO Defence Ministers' meeting, said sources.

Meanwhile, a meeting of the brigade commander of the Indian Army with his Chinese counterpart is scheduled to begin at 10 am in Chushul/Moldo on Wednesday to discuss issues related to the situation on the southern bank of Pangong lake, Indian Army sources said. This comes after the Indian Army thwarted an attempt by the Chinese Army to transgress into Indian areas near the southern bank of Pangong Tso near Chushul in Ladakh on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

On Tuesday, brigade commander level talks were held as well. "On the night of August 29/30, PLA troops violated the previous consensus arrived at during military and diplomatic engagements during the ongoing standoff in Eastern Ladakh and carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo," said Army spokesperson Colonel Aman Anand in a statement on Monday.

Indian security forces on Tuesday foiled an attempt by the Chinese Army to transgress into the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control in the general area of Chumar in Eastern Ladakh, sources said. India and China are engaged in a standoff since April-May over the transgressions by the Chinese Army in multiple areas including Finger area, Galwan valley, Hot springs and Kongrung Nala. (ANI)

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

SC grants 10-year time to telecos like Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, Tata Teleservices for paying Adjusted Gross Revenue-related dues.

WHO publishes survey on COVID-19 impact on health systems in 105 countries

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

'Now we are ruined': Lebanon's embattled savers try to rebuild

Like many Lebanese expatriates, Nadim Srour wired savings back as a nest egg for his return. Now those deposits have crumbled in an economic crisis and a Beirut blast has destroyed his home.Our lives turned 180 degrees, said the 43-year-old...

Security Council to meet on post-COVID-19 security threats

The UN Security Council will hold a high-level summit during the annual meeting of world leaders at the General Assembly later this month to discuss security threats in the world after the COVID-19 pandemic ends. Nigers UN Ambassador Abdou ...

Coal India shares gain 3 pc as output grows in August

Shares of Coal India on Wednesday gained 3 per cent after the company registered a 7.1 per cent growth in coal output in August compared to the year-ago period. The stock rose 2.95 per cent to Rs 137.45 on the BSE.On the NSE, it went advanc...

After blowing up Billboard chart, K-pop colossus BTS eyes Grammies 'Dynamite'

Fresh from scoring Koreas first-ever no. 1 hit on the main U.S. Billboard music chart, K-pop juggernaut BTS on Wednesday set its sights on a standalone performance at next years Grammy Awards - and maybe a trophy or two.Since its 2013 debut...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020