HC refuses to stay streaming of Netflix movie 'Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl
The high court sought response of Dharma Productions Private Limited, which produced the film, and Netflix on the Centre's plea to stop streaming of the movie. The court said it was of the view that former Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena should also be made a party to the suit and issued notice to her, seeking her response.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2020 12:17 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 11:46 IST
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to stay at this stage streaming of Netflix movie 'Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl', on the Centre's plea that it depicts the Indian Air Force (IAF) in bad light. Justice Rajiv Shakdher asked the Centre as to why it did not approach the court before release of the movie on Over The Top (OTT) platform, and said an injunction cannot be granted now as the film is already streaming.
Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain, representing the Centre, said the movie has dented the image of the IAF as it showed that the force is gender biased, which is not correct. The high court sought response of Dharma Productions Private Limited, which produced the film, and Netflix on the Centre's plea to stop streaming of the movie.
The court said it was of the view that former Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena should also be made a party to the suit and issued notice to her, seeking her response. The movie was released on OTT platform on August 12.
ALSO READ
Millie Bobby Brown's 'Enola Holmes' to debut on September 23 on Netflix
Delhi High Court seeks Air India's stand on pilots' plea challenging its August 13 order terminating their services.
Netflix tests 'shuffle' button on the homepage
Netflix reveals star-studded cast of Guillermo del Toro's 'Pinocchio'
Netflix's 'Unsolved Mysteries' will return on October 19