CCB raids Bengaluru illegal spa; 5 women rescued, 2 held
The Central Crime Branch (CCB) Women Protection Wing conducted a raid at an illegal spa and massage parlour in Sadashiva Nagar here and rescued five women.ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 02-09-2020 12:11 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 12:11 IST
Two people have been arrested, said Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), Bengaluru.
Further investigation in the case is underway. (ANI)
