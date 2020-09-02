Left Menu
CCB raids Bengaluru illegal spa; 5 women rescued, 2 held

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) Women Protection Wing conducted a raid at an illegal spa and massage parlour in Sadashiva Nagar here and rescued five women.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 02-09-2020 12:11 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Two people have been arrested, said Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), Bengaluru.

Further investigation in the case is underway. (ANI)

