HC asks IHBAS to fill up staff vacancies expeditiously

The Delhi High Court Wednesday directed the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS) to fill up faculty and medical staff vacancies as early as possible. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan issued the direction after the institute's counsel, Tushar Sannu, said an advertisement was issued on Tuesday for recruiting 45 faculty staff.

The submission was made in response to a PIL moved by advocate Amit Sahni seeking filling up of vacancies at IHBAS in order to tackle the alleged "rampant rise in psychiatric and psychological cases in the country more effectively and efficiently". In view of the statement made on behalf of IHBAS, the court disposed of the matter by asking the institute to complete the recruitment process in accordance with law, rules and regulations and government policy applicable to the facts of the case and as expeditiously as possible and practicable.

Sahni, also a social activist, had claimed in his plea that patients with psychiatric disorders or those who require clinical psychological treatment are suffering due to acute shortage of medical and other staff at IHBAS. He also told the bench that he had made a representation to IHBAS on August 5 to fill the pending vacancies, but they issued the advertisement only after filing of the PIL.