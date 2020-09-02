Find out and take remedial action if any state-run hospital violating labour laws: HC to AAP govt

Left Menu
The Delhi High Court has directed the AAP government to find out and take remedial actions if any state-run hospitals are violating labour laws including those related to payment of minimum wages, employee provident fund and contract labour regulation.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2020 16:54 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 16:54 IST
The Delhi High Court has directed the AAP government to find out and take remedial actions if any state-run hospitals are violating labour laws including those related to payment of minimum wages, employee provident fund and contract labour regulation. The direction was issued by a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan while dealing with a PIL which had alleged violation of several labour laws and exploitation of contractual workers in Delhi government-run health units.

The petition by financial economist Abhijit Mishra had claimed that the Payment of Minimum Wages Act 1948, Employees Provident Fund and Miscellaneous Provisions Act 1952, Employees State Insurance Corporation Act 1948, Payment of Bonus Act 1965 and the Contract Labour Regulation and Abolition Act 1970 were being violated by the Delhi government-run hospitals and dispensaries. The bench said there were "separate machineries" set up under these labour laws for dealing with their violations and only after exhausting those remedies, the matter can reach the high court in accordance with law.

"Hence, we are not inclined to entertain this writ petition while exercising our power under Article 226 of the Constitution of India merely on lump sum/general allegations regarding violation of the aforesaid labour laws.  However, we direct the concerned respondent authorities (Delhi government) to look into the grievances ventilated by the petitioner (Mishra) and if there is any violation of the aforementioned labour laws, to take remedial steps and initiate actions in accordance with law, rules, regulations and government policies applicable to the facts of the case," the court said in its order of August 31..

