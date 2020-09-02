Justice Arun Mishra passed key verdicts as SC judge in high-profile cases

From rejecting the plea seeking SIT probe into the alleged bribery allegations against high functionaries in the Sahara-Birla diaries case to convicting activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan in a contempt case, Justice Arun Mishra’s tenure as a Supreme Court judge would be remembered for passing several key verdicts. Justice Mishra, who demitted office on Wednesday after over six years as apex court judge, also had his share of controversies, including the one when a section of bar criticised him for praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an event.

Another controversy had erupted over the listing of a plea seeking independent probe into the death of a special CBI judge B H Loya before a bench headed by him and the issue shot into limelight when four setting most senior judges of the apex court held an unprecedented press conference in January 2018. Bidding farewell to judges and the bar, Justice Mishra said he decided cases with "conscience" and took every decision with "conviction".

Elevated to the Supreme Court as a judge on July 7, 2014, Justice Mishra, who as per his profile uploaded in the apex court website had decided around 97,000 cases as a judge of high courts of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Calcutta, dealt with several high profile cases and rendered judgements and orders having far reaching impact. Some of the key verdicts rendered by Justice Mishra include the January 2017 order wherein a two-judge bench headed by him dismissed a plea seeking setting up of a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the alleged incriminating material seized in the raids conducted on the Birla and Sahara Group of companies.

Days before his retirement, Justice Mishra-led bench imposed a “nominal fine” of Re 1 on Bhushan who was convicted in a criminal contempt case for his two tweets against the judiciary. Besides penning several verdicts and orders on issues ranging from protecting environment, interest of hassled home buyers and issues related to the telecom sector, Justice Mishra’s tenure would also be remembered for the controversies surrounding him. Justice Mishra’s address during the inaugural function of International Judicial Conference 2020 - 'Judiciary and the Changing World' at the Supreme Court, in which he had praised Modi, had come under criticism from some sections of the bar.

During his address, he had termed Modi as an "internationally acclaimed visionary" and a "versatile genius, who thinks globally and acts locally". He delivered orders and verdicts in a matter which had far reaching impact on the telecom sector.

A day before his retirement, a bench headed by Justice Mishra delivered an important judgement giving 10 years to telecom firms to pay over Rs 93,000 crore of Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) related dues to the government. The last verdict penned by him as an apex court judge was related to the ancient Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain.

The verdict, while taking note of the deterioration and erosion of Shivalingam at the Mahakaleshwar Temple, directed that devotees should “do no rubbing” of the lingam. Justice Mishra was also a part of bench which had held an extraordinary hearing on a Saturday in April last year in a matter pertaining to allegations of sexual harassment against the then Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi. Later, a three-member In-House Inquiry Committee of the apex court found “no substance" in the allegations of sexual harassment levelled against Justice Gogoi, now a Rajya Sabha member, by a former woman employee of the top court. Controversy had also erupted over listing of a plea, seeking an independent probe into the death of special CBI judge B H Loya who was hearing the high-profile Sohrabuddin Sheikh encounter case, before a bench headed by Justice Mishra.

The listing of this plea before Justice Mishra-led bench came into limelight when four sitting senior-most judges of the Supreme Court had held an unprecedented press conference on January 12, 2018 and said that situation in the apex court was "not in order" and many "less than desirable" things have taken place. Later, the bench led by Justice Mishra said that the plea be listed before an “appropriate bench” of the top court. A bench headed by Justice Mishra dealt with the plight of several hassled home buyers of Amrapali Group and passed several orders to protect the interest of investors.

The apex court in its July 23 last year verdict had cracked its whip on errant builders for breaching the trust reposed by home buyers and ordered cancellation of registration of Amrapali Group under real estate law RERA, and ousted it from prime properties in the NCR by nixing the land leases. As per Justice Mishra’s profile uploaded on the apex court website, he was elected as the youngest Chairman of the Bar Council of India (1998-99) and he had worked for improvement of legal education among others. He was appointed as a judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on October 25, 1999 and was later appointed as the Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court on November 26, 2010.

He was later appointed as the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court on December 14, 2012..