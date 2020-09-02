Left Menu
Kejriwal meets kin of pharmacist who died due to COVID, gives Rs 1 cr compensation

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday visited the family of late Rajesh Kumar Bhardwaj, a pharmacist with the Delhi government who lost his life due to COVID-19.

02-09-2020
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal visits family of late Rajesh Kumar Bhardwaj. . Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday visited the family of late Rajesh Kumar Bhardwaj, a pharmacist with the Delhi government who lost his life due to COVID-19. The Chief Minister handed over a cheque of Rs 1 crore as financial assistance to the kin of the deceased pharmacist.

"Our Corona Warrior Rajesh Bhardwaj, who was posted as a pharmacist for the Delhi Government, had recently passed away due to the coronavirus infection," tweeted Kejriwal. "Today while meeting his family, I handed over a cheque of Rs 1 crore as financial support to the family. I hope that this amount would be of some help to the family," he added.

Delhi on Wednesday reported 2,509 COVID-19 cases, taking the overall count of coronavirus cases in the national capital to 1,79,569, the Delhi Health Department said. There are 16,502 active cases in the national capital, while as many as 1,58,586 have recovered, discharged or migrated.

The number of deaths due to COVID-19 in Delhi stands at 4,481 after 19 people succumbed to the highly contagious virus today. (ANI)

