Left Menu
Development News Edition

Britain must move now to bag new EU deal this year, EU Brexit negotiator says

Britain must engage now with EU demands on guarantees of fair competition, fisheries and solving disputes in order to seal a deal on new trade ties by a "strict deadline" of end-October, the EU Brexit negotiator said on Wednesday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 02-09-2020 23:21 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 22:55 IST
Britain must move now to bag new EU deal this year, EU Brexit negotiator says
Representative Image

Britain must engage now with EU demands on guarantees of fair competition, fisheries and solving disputes in order to seal a deal on new trade ties by a "strict deadline" of end-October, the EU Brexit negotiator said on Wednesday. Michel Barnier said London has so far not shown enough flexibility and creativity on these. But he believed a deal on a new relationship to replace decades of close-knit cooperation after Brexit from 2021 was still possible, if difficult.

"On all these issues the UK side continues to disappoint," Barnier told a seminar. "These are no technocratic issues. At stake are tens of thousands of European jobs and livelihoods.... our safety and wellbeing, our environment and climate, our fundamental rights." Britain became the first country to leave the EU last January and is now in a standstill transition period to allow both sides to agree a new deal on everything from trade to security to nuclear cooperation.

A UK source described Barnier's comments as "a deliberate and misleading caricature" of British proposals and said they were aimed at deflecting scrutiny from the EU's own "unrealistic" positions. Britain was simply seeking an agreement similar to those agreed with other like-minded countries, the source said.

Barnier said Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government was shunning the EU's demands for clarity on Britain's future state aid system and that there would not be a deal without a "long-term, balanced and sustainable" deal on fish. "How can we conclude our long-term economic partnership agreement ... without knowing which system of state aid or subsidies the UK will put in place, without any assurance that the UK will not use its new regulatory autonomy to distort competition with us in the future?" Barnier said in a speech organised by an Irish think tank.

"We are ready and we want a deal - but not at any price. We will never seal a deal to the detriment of our single market." Barnier said that, while there was some progress on the British side in implementing provisions of an earlier divorce agreement on the sensitive Irish border, he was "worried and disappointed" by insufficient overall progress.

Barnier saw his British counterpart, David Frost, in London on Sunday and told the seminar London has so far not budged ahead of a full negotiating round due next week. The EU side now doubts a deal can be sealed in time for approval at Oct. 15-16 summit of the bloc's 27 national leaders in Brussels and Barnier also said the strict deadline was the end of that month to give enough time for ratification by 2021.

"We have no more time to lose," Barnier said.

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Fulham manager Parker signs new three-year contract

Fulham manager Scott Parker has signed a three-year contract which will keep him at Craven Cottage until 2023, the newly-promoted Premier League club said on Wednesday. Parker was named Fulham caretaker manager in February 2019 following th...

One dead in road accident in Rajasthan

A man was killed and another person injured when a trailer carrying a container overturned on their car on the Ajmer highway on Wednesday, police said. The victims were heading towards Pali from Jaipur when the accident occurred, Shyam Naga...

Cycling-Yates to wear yellow jersey after four-year wait

Adam Yates will reluctantly wear the Tour de Frances yellow jersey on Thursday, four years after he was deprived of the sports most treasured possession.The Briton, who has largely failed to deliver on the grands tours, was handed the Tour ...

Wildfire leaves California's oldest park too hazardous for visitors

The lightning-sparked wildfire that ravaged Big Basin Redwoods State Park, Californias oldest state park, has left it too dangerous for visitors, officials said Tuesday during a tour of the burned area by Governor Gavin Newsom. Numerous bla...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020