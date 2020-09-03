One man, 3 juveniles held for raping minor girl in Jharkhand

The Jharkhand Police has arrested a man and three juveniles for raping a minor girl here in Ratu area. They have confessed to the crime, Naushad informed, Ranchi, said Superintendent of Police (SP) (Rural) Naushad Alam.

A case has been registered under sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other relevant laws. On September 1, the victim's family informed police that their daughter went missing and could not be traced anywhere. Accordingly, the police team was formed to search for her, according to the police.

"After being found, she informed that four persons took her by force to a nearby secluded area and committed the crime. After raiding at various places police succeeded to get them all into custody at the same night," said Alam. (ANI)