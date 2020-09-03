Left Menu
Philippine court to hear appeal against early release of U.S. Marine convicted of killing transgender woman

The court's release order has revived old tensions over the role of U.S. military in the country, with Roque joining human rights activists in slamming the decision. Pemberton has so far served less than six years after being convicted of killing Laude in a hotel in Olongapo in 2014, outside a former U.S. navy base northwest of the capital.

Reuters | Manila | Updated: 03-09-2020 12:03 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 12:03 IST
A U.S. Marine convicted of killing a transgender woman in the Philippines nearly six years ago will remain in prison while the victim's lawyer seeks to overturn a court ruling granting him an early release, a presidential spokesman said on Thursday. On Wednesday, the Olongapo trial court has ordered the freeing of Lance Corporal Joseph Scott Pemberton, sent to prison in 2015 for killing Jennifer Laude, saying he was eligible for early release from a six- to 10-year sentence under the government's good behaviour programme.

Harry Roque, a spokesman for President Rodrigo Duterte who served as lawyer in the prosecution of Pemberton, told a media briefing Philippine prison officials will not process his release until the local court decides on an appeal filed by the victim's lawyer questioning the early release on Wednesday. The court's release order has revived old tensions over the role of U.S. military in the country, with Roque joining human rights activists in slamming the decision.

Pemberton has so far served less than six years after being convicted of killing Laude in a hotel in Olongapo in 2014, outside a former U.S. navy base northwest of the capital. The killing stirred heated debate in the country over the U.S. military presence in its former colony. Pemberton has been detained at a military jail.

Roque said on Wednesday "Laude's death personifies the death of Philippine sovereignty", adding "despite the President's independent foreign policy, Americans continue to have the status of conquering colonials in our country." Human rights activists on Thursday slammed what they called "a travesty of justice" after the court ruling.

"We feel this decision indicates that there is double standard of justice in the Philippines," Cristina Palabay, Secretary General of human rights group Karapatan, told Reuters. "This goes to show how favoured still U.S. interests are in the country." The U.S. military formerly had two huge military bases in the Philippines but was evicted from them in 1992 before the two countries revived close ties from 2000 with war games, frequent diplomatic visits and cooperation against communist and Muslim insurgents.

But the relationship has soured under Duterte, who says the U.S. military presence makes his country a target for conflict, especially if tensions escalate between the Washington and Beijing in the South China Sea.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

